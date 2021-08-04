Peggy Carol Barr Burkhammer, 73, of Gypsy, passed away on August 1. She was born February 17, 1948 to the late Reason Hubert and Evan Ann Harrison Barr of Fairmont, WV. Peggy was a graduate of Fairview High School Class of 1966, and the Clarksburg Beauty Academy.

She moved to West Palm Beach, FL. in 1979 and worked in a local drug store until returning to West Virginia in 1989. She was employed at Wholesale Tire, American Vending, and the FBI Fingerprint Division. Peggy was an animal lover and dearly loved her dogs Buster, Tobey, and Biscuit. She was an avid fan of Jeopardy and America’s Got Talent, and spent her time keeping in touch with family and friends by telephone. She is survived by a sister, Annette and Edward Keezee of Fairmont; niece Carol Brown and partner Chris Sharp, who made their home with Peggy and were her caregivers; nephews Michael and Robert Keezee of Fairmont, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Mary Beth Brown; great nephew Samuel Levi Kovar; and best friend Judy Gumbas.

Friends will be received at Harmer Funeral Home on Friday August 6 from 11:00am-1:00pm. A memorial service will follow at 1:00pm, interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Marion County Humane Society, PO Box 905 Fairmont, WV 26554, or the Harrison County Humane Society 2450 Saltwell Road Shinnston, WV 26431.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at Harmerfuneralhome.com A service of Harmer Funeral Home, Shinnston.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.