Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Dewey

Pet Helpers: Dewey
Pet Helpers: Dewey(Pet Helpers)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This little dude is Dewey!

Dewey is a very sweet beagle mix around 7 months old and about 25lbs. He is crate trained. We are working on house training and he is doing great. Please note he is to be an inside pet only, NO HUNTING! Dewy gets along with dogs and is very curious about cats.

He is neutered, dewormed, and vaccinated. Dewey is Lyme positive but started his 30 days of meds and should be just fine. The adoption fee is $150. You can find his adoption application at https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Meadowbrook
Multiple agencies respond to an oven fire at a restaurant in Meadowbrook
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have more than doubled in two weeks
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Three structures and one vehicle damaged in Clarksburg fire
Babydog
“Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes deadline extended following system glitch

Latest News

Monongalia County residents ask County Commission for help after recent flooding
Monongalia County residents ask County Commission for help after recent flooding
Body found in Fairmont
The West Virginia Board of Education and Department of Education released back-to-school...
West Virginia Dept. of Education releases back to school guidance document
Monongalia County Dog Warden
Man seen choking dog in video sentenced in Monongalia County