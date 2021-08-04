Pet Helpers: Dewey

This little dude is Dewey!

Dewey is a very sweet beagle mix around 7 months old and about 25lbs. He is crate trained. We are working on house training and he is doing great. Please note he is to be an inside pet only, NO HUNTING! Dewy gets along with dogs and is very curious about cats.

He is neutered, dewormed, and vaccinated. Dewey is Lyme positive but started his 30 days of meds and should be just fine. The adoption fee is $150. You can find his adoption application at https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application.

