PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Some areas in Philippi could be experiencing water outages starting Wednesday and lasting until Thursday.

Chesnut Ridge Pubilc Service District officials say customers in all areas except Arden, Clemtown, and Chesnut Ridge are at risk for outages.

Officials say the district is experiencing issues with the pumps.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.