United Way Wednesday- raising money for reading

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is hard at work promoting literacy in local communities.

They’ve partnered with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to make sure that kids have access to age-appropriate literature in their critical growing years. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides children with new free books monthly from birth to age five. You can support this literacy initiative for $25 a year, or $125 for the five-year period!

To register your child for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, you can go to https://imaginationlibrary.com/. In Monongalia County alone, 2324 children are actively registered and 1071 children have graduated from the program since its start about three years ago.

Books are selected by age group so that children have access to a book specifically tailored to their stage of development! “Each month a group gets together and they select different age-appropriate books that will go out to these children. Based on their age range they’ll be placed in different groups, so there’s groups 1 through 5 and a graduating book,” explains United Way Engagement Manager Servando Arredondo.

On August 19th, United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties will hold Power of the Purse, which is their annual fundraising event for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. You can get more information about the event and purchase tickets at https://www.unitedwaympc.org/POTP. “The funds there go towards supporting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library here in Mon County, although we are the United Way of Mon and Preston County. The school system over in Preston County covers the cost of the program there. We are the agency tasked with funding that program here, and making sure those books get out to the kids that are registered,” Arredondo informs.

We can all do our part to encourage enthusiasm for reading in the lives of the little ones nearby.

