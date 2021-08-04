University girls’ soccer gearing up for 2021 campaign
Building off of 6-6-1 2020 season
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After last season didn’t meet expectations, the Hawks are ready to take on 2021.
Seniors Tali Sizemore, Morgan Ryan and Mia Travis are part of the group that will lead University this year.
Head coach Graham Peace is happy with the group he has and can’t wait to see what they accomplish this season.
