West Virginia airports to receive $3.2 Million from American Rescue Plan

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Ten West Virginia airports will receive a total of $3,259,485 from the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced Wednesday.

This funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Transportation aimed toward providing economic relief and increasing safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individual awards listed below:

· $59,000 – Morgantown Municipal-Walter L Bill Hart Field Airport

· $32,000 – Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field Airport

· $22,000 – Upshur County Regional Airport

· $32,000 – Elkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph Field Airport

· $1,879,112 – Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field Airport

· $1,063,373 – Greenbrier Valley Airport

· $59,000 – Mercer County Airport

· $59,000 – Wheeling Ohio County Airport

· $32,000 – Eastern WV Regional/Shepherd Field Airport

· $22,000 – Appalachian Regional Airport

