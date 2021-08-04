Advertisement

WVBHF hosting community meeting regarding lead in Clarksburg residents’ water

(WJHG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival is hosting a community meeting with the Clarksburg Water Board to discuss lead found in some customers’ household drinking water.

The lead issue was discovered when drinking water samples were collected from the homes of three children diagnosed with elevated blood lead levels. The toxic metal can be particularly harmful to children.

In July, the state health department said the water board failed to notify the public about the risk of exposure in drinking water.

The meeting is Thursday Aug. 5. at 6 p.m. and will be held on the second floor of the Kelly Miller Community Center which is located at 408 EB Saunders Way in Clarksburg. Masks are required.

