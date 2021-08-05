Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | August 5th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re starting the day with thick fog, which will dissipate as the sun rises. There’s still a decent amount of moisture in our air, which could lead to some light precipitation later in the day. We’ll stay in those 80s for our highs today, with a lingering slim chance of isolated rain showers. However, it mostly looks like precipitation will stay in the southern portion of the state, although some could sneak up into our area.

We’ll see a similar afternoon on Friday in the lowlands, with temperatures in the mid-80s and calmer conditions. Warm air near the ground and high in the atmosphere will prevent any significant rising motion and instability in the region, so we shouldn’t see any thunderstorm development but could catch a few light and scattered raindrops. A chance for heavier rain returns Saturday afternoon, but clears up in the later evening as highs reach the mid-80s. Any rainfall should be brief, but a storm or two could develop in the afternoon.

Sunday looks dry though, and we’ll be pushing 90 degrees once again for the high temperature. Monday appears to be a repeat of Sunday, with highs in the 90s and mostly dry skies. Our next rainy system will make its way into the area on Tuesday!

Today: A slim chance for rain still hangs around, but we’ll be mostly dry and sunny. High: 85.

Tonight: Clouds pass overhead as we stay dry. Low: 60.

Friday: Dry skies and plenty of sunshine! High: 89.

Saturday: A chance for afternoon rain and storms returns! High: 85.

