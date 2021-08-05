Advertisement

Bord: Grafton holds most-skilled roster since 2008

Returning skilled position players on both sides of ball
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Out in Taylor County, the Bearcats are gearing up for 2021 action.

They lost some good seniors last year, but have plenty of players to pull from in terms of skill level this year.

Senior quarterback and cornerback Tanner Moats wants every locked in to win; if they are, they’ll go far.

Grafton plays its first contest on Aug. 27 at Pendleton County.

