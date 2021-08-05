Bridgeport Post 68 falls in first round of regional play
Will face Barrington, Ill., in the elimination bracket
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Post 68 had a hold on the game through six innings, but could not close out in the seventh.
Post 68 had the lead going into the final inning, 10-3, against Rockport Post 294 (Ind.).
Post 254 scored eight runs in the seventh to win, 11-10.
Bridgeport will face Barrington, Ill., in the elimination bracket.
