Bridgeport Post 68 falls in first round of regional play

Will face Barrington, Ill., in the elimination bracket
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Post 68 had a hold on the game through six innings, but could not close out in the seventh.

Post 68 had the lead going into the final inning, 10-3, against Rockport Post 294 (Ind.).

Post 254 scored eight runs in the seventh to win, 11-10.

Bridgeport will face Barrington, Ill., in the elimination bracket.

