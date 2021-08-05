Advertisement

City of Fairmont to announce open City Council seat

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Fairmont will be seeking applications for a new council member, according to Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella.

While not official yet, Councilman Blair Montgomery is expected to resign from Fairmont’s City Council. Mainella says by charter, city council has to place someone in his seat within 30 days of the date of his resignation. While it’s not common to appoint new members to city council, it happens occasionally.

“Hopefully, we can decide on who we want and go from there,” said Mainella “We’ve done it before, it’s happened numerous times since I’ve been on council and it can easily be done.”

If council members are unable to reach a decision during regular meetings, the mayor can call a special session.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Fairmont
The West Virginia Board of Education and Department of Education released back-to-school...
West Virginia Dept. of Education releases back to school guidance document
A Ford F-150, purchased for $81,433, is parked at the Capitol on West Virginia Day. It will...
How West Virginia’s ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery didn’t get the job done
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Car accident in Harrison County sends one to the hospital

Latest News

West Virginia Wesleyan College to charge unvaccinated students a $750 “COVID fee” for Fall 2021...
West Virginia Wesleyan College to charge unvaccinated students a $750 “COVID fee” for Fall 2021 semester
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth: Thursday, Aug. 5
Wisdom to Wealth: Thursday, Aug. 5
Wisdom to Wealth: Thursday, Aug. 5
Smile defenders
Dental clinics provide free dental day for kids