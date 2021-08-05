City of Fairmont to announce open City Council seat

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Fairmont will be seeking applications for a new council member, according to Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella.

While not official yet, Councilman Blair Montgomery is expected to resign from Fairmont’s City Council. Mainella says by charter, city council has to place someone in his seat within 30 days of the date of his resignation. While it’s not common to appoint new members to city council, it happens occasionally.

“Hopefully, we can decide on who we want and go from there,” said Mainella “We’ve done it before, it’s happened numerous times since I’ve been on council and it can easily be done.”

If council members are unable to reach a decision during regular meetings, the mayor can call a special session.

