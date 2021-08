The Clarksburg Water Board provides drinking water to residents affected by lead

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is providing residents affected by lead with clean drinking water.

The Clarksburg Water Board received 1,512 cases of water on Thursday from West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Division of Emergency Management.

Water Board staff delivered 406 cases to known or suspected lead line consumers discovered in the Board’s field investigations and records search. The Water Board will continue to distribute water or filters to its customers with known or suspected lead lines.

Questions or concerns should be directed to the Water Board at (304)-623-3711 or by email at customer.service@ckatksburgwayer.com.

