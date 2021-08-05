Dental clinics provide free dental day for kids

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - Local dental clinics provided a free dental day for kids Thursday afternoon.

Wilson Martino Dental, TLC Dental, and the Smile Defenders provided free dental care for children ages 12 and under. The dental care included routine hygiene exams, cleanings, and more.

Robin McCauley with the Bridgeport clinic says their goal is to raise awareness of the programs available. She said, “We’re super excited, we have fluoride girl here and x-ray boy as well to take pictures and to kind of meet and greet them and yeah just a really exciting day and making sure that we’re taking care of our kid’s overall health.”

Offices are located in Bridgeport, Fairmont, and other cities across the region.

