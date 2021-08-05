Father and son to perform in Generations 2021 concert in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A local entertainer and his son are holding a concert in Morgantown for a good cause.

Bobby Nicholas and his son Trevor Nicholas are hosting a Generations 2021 concert on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Metropolitan Theater. Bobby’s wife and Trevor’s mother, Doris, passed away in January. The concert is a benefit for the Doris Nicholas Social Work Scholarship for minority students at WVU.

To buy tickets for the concert, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/generations-2021-tickets-151211119529.

