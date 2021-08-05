Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! We had some impressive thunderstorms last night and for some of us, Flash Flood Warnings were I in place for part of the evening. Most of those thunderstorms were along Highway 79, from Weston up into Morgantown. Officially Clarksburg received .31 inches of rain while Morgantown picked up just over .8 inches. There was also an unofficial report from Shinnston of 3.05″. And now this afternoon we’re picking up more showers and thunderstorms. Today they began a little earlier, but what is different with these, is that today we had movement with the storms, from west to east, whereas yesterday, most of the storms developed and meandered over locations for an extended period of time. Any more showers and potential thunderstorms today will likely be over the higher elevations to the east. But after today, expect to see drier conditions, but also much warmer conditions. Beginning tomorrow temperatures will begin the trend to stay above average, probably all the way through next weekend. We won’t see a lot of precipitation through the weekend, but rising temperatures will mean that by Monday, we could be up to the lower 90′s here in Clarksburg. Along with that, the peak afternoon heat index could easily reach up to 100F or higher so take care in the hottest part of the afternoons.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 60

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 89

Saturday: Mostly cloudy: High 86

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 89

