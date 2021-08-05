Lemasters commits to play for Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tricia Lemasters is staying close to home and will play for Fairmont State this fall.

The incoming freshman completed her high school career with Fairmont Senior, notching 29 goals and eight assists in her senior year.

She looks forward to joining the Falcons and continuing to play the game she loves more than anything.

