Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times in Sanford area of Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times in the Sanford area of Fairmont, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle.

Ronald Kovatch was shot while in his home around 6 p.m. Wednesday, officials say. He is in stable condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information or anyone who was in the Sanford area of Fairmont Wednesday evening is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 367-5300.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.