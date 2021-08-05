Mid-week farmer's market opens up at Harrison County Courthouse.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Green Acre Farms was holding a farmers’ market in front of the Harrison County Courthouse every Wednesday, from 3:00 - 5:30 PM.

The market had homegrown vegetables and peaches for sale.

Pati and her family had been farmers for the past 25 years. Of that number, they had farmed in West Virginia for 10 years.

“You have to love farming to do these. This is hard work, like seven days a week, but we love to do that”, Pati explained.

Green Acre Farms ran 5 markets throughout North-Central West Virginia.

