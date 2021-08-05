Advertisement

Mid-Week Farmer’s Market opens up at Harrison County Courthouse

Mid-week farmer's market opens up at Harrison County Courthouse.
Mid-week farmer's market opens up at Harrison County Courthouse.(WDTV)
By Joseph Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Green Acre Farms was holding a farmers’ market in front of the Harrison County Courthouse every Wednesday, from 3:00 - 5:30 PM.

The market had homegrown vegetables and peaches for sale.

Pati and her family had been farmers for the past 25 years. Of that number, they had farmed in West Virginia for 10 years.

“You have to love farming to do these. This is hard work, like seven days a week, but we love to do that”, Pati explained.

Green Acre Farms ran 5 markets throughout North-Central West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Meadowbrook
Multiple agencies respond to an oven fire at a restaurant in Meadowbrook
Body found in Fairmont
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have more than doubled in two weeks
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Three structures and one vehicle damaged in Clarksburg fire

Latest News

Young Men's Association
A new group for young men is coming to Clarksburg
Injured West Virginia infant dies, father charged with abuse
Charges upgraded for Harrison County man accused of shaking his one-month-old baby
Monongalia County residents ask County Commission for help after recent flooding
Monongalia County residents ask County Commission for help after recent flooding
Pet Helpers: Dewey
Pet Helpers: Dewey