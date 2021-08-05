A new group for young men is coming to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members in Clarksburg create new group for young men.

The leader of the Young Progressive Women’s Association, Betty Felts reached out to some men in the community about creating a community group for teen boys.

The Young Men’s Association would be housed in the Uptown Event Center like the YPWA.

“I like that idea, because there is not a lot of stuff for youth or young men in general. I thought it would be a good opportunity to get something started,” said Brett Imperial, one of the leaders for the YMA.

Imperial wanted to create an environment for young men to come together and learn some lifelong skills.

He added that they hoped to teach some decision making.

“The guys are going to decide what they’re going to do. I’m not. This is their group. I’m the pilot they aim it and I’ll just fly it,” Imperial said.

The boys will pick what community groups they would like to assist.

The group was holding open enrollment through August. The men planned to hold their first meeting in September. All of their meetings would be held on Sundays.

