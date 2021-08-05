New helicopter to help service WVU Medicine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet aero-medical services celebrated it’s newest helicopter addition to its fleet.

The helicopter will be based in Morgantown in support of WVU Medicine.

The large air-frame can also accommodate pediatric, and other complex patient transports, which require additional medical specialists and equipment to be on board of the helicopter.

