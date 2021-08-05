Robert “Steve” Phillips, 79, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at home surrounded by family and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Steve was born on Tuesday, September 9, 1941, in Beverly, a son of the late Paul Harper Phillips and Emma Gay Howard Sullivan. On June 11, 1959, he was united in marriage to the former Emma Mallow, who survives. They had celebrated 62 years of marriage. Left to cherish his memory besides his wife are two children, Neal Phillips and wife Kathy of Buckhannon, Sheila Moyer of Beverly, eight grandchildren, Robbie Moyer and companion Skylar Kelley, Zachery and companion Lauren Digman, all of Beverly, Heather and husband Micheal Hill of Belington, Shawn and wife Sandra Phillips of Stonewood, Remington, Easton, Eva, and Ellie Phillips of Buckhannon, 6 great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Riley Phillips, Kelsie Hill, Levi Moyer, Jaxon Watson, and Alyana Kelley. He is survived by several nieces and nephews, one aunt, Virginia Buck, and four siblings, Gerold Phillips and wife Linda of Pennsylvania, Linda Hughes and companion Kevin of Maryland, Danny and wife Debbie of Florida, and Jane Mize of Mississippi. Preceding him in death besides his parents was one son-in-law Robert L. Moyer and three siblings, Paul “Frank”, Diane, and Maureen. Steve attended the schools of Beverly and had been employed by the Department of Highways. He attended the Tygart Valley Baptist Church in Beverly. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, ginsenging, and cutting wood. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. Steve was fond of helping and giving to others. He was truly a hard worker. Known by many, he will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Friday August 6, 2021 from 5:30pm until 8:00pm. The Funeral service will be Saturday August 7th, 2021 at 1:00pm. The Reverend Jack Howell and Pastor Stella Faye Moyer will officiate. Interment will follow at Beverly Cemetery in Beverly WV. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Robert “Steve” Phillips. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

