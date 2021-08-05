Advertisement

West Virginia Wesleyan College to charge unvaccinated students a $750 “COVID fee” for Fall 2021 semester

(WDTV)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) students who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 could be stuck paying some fees.

The college recently released it’s campus arrival guidance for the fall. It states that students who aren’t vaccinated will be charged a non-refundable $750 COVID fee for the Fall 2021 semester. It also states that students who get COVID-19 and are unable to quarantine off campus will be charged $250 to finish their quarantine on campus.

Dean of WVWC Dr. James Moore explains, “The fee is going to be used to cover the expenses that will come with increased testing and other resources that the college will have to utilize and deploy to keep every student safe.”

All faculty, staff, and students are required to submit proof of vaccination status on or before Aug. 8.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Fairmont
The West Virginia Board of Education and Department of Education released back-to-school...
West Virginia Dept. of Education releases back to school guidance document
A Ford F-150, purchased for $81,433, is parked at the Capitol on West Virginia Day. It will...
How West Virginia’s ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery didn’t get the job done
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Car accident in Harrison County sends one to the hospital

Latest News

The Clarksburg Water Board provides drinking water to residents affected by lead
Fairmont council seat
Fairmont council seat
W.Va. Senators express benefits of bipartisan infrastructure bill
W.Va. Senators express benefits of bipartisan infrastructure bill
Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times in Sanford area of Fairmont
Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times in Sanford area of Fairmont