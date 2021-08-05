W.Va. Senators express benefits of bipartisan infrastructure bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Senate Democrats and Republicans are expected to move forward on a vote to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Senate met Thursday to continue finalizing this proposal and Sen. Capito said she and Sen. Manchin believe it would be beneficial to West Virginia. The roughly $1 trillion proposal is expected to fix roads, bridges and broadband connection-- some of the key issues in West Virginia.

Sen. Capito said, “I’m proud to have the basis and probably over half of the bill as something that I was very intimately involved as the ranking member of the EPW committee.”

For West Virginia, the bill is projected to provide over $3.5 billion spread over the next five years to roads and bridges.

Senator Joe Manchin’s office also stated that $100 million will go toward internet connection and $196 million toward public transportation, this also spanning over five years. In the same release Senator Manchin states “The need for action in West Virginia is clear.”

Senator Capito agrees and is hopeful it will move forward. “This is a far-reaching modernization of our transportation sector, huge amounts of Money for West Virginia. I think we’re going to have a good bipartisan vote here, probably over the weekend,” said Capito.

The bipartisan proposal still has to go up against the $3.5 trillion plan that the Biden administration has been fighting for, which includes funding for non-traditional infrastructure.

