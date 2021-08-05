Advertisement

WVU women’s soccer receives plethora of preseason honors

Team and individual preseason poll and team honors
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s soccer has been named to two preseason polls for 2021.

The Mountaineers were selected to finish first in the Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll, while they notched at 12 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason NCAA Division I Women’s Top 25.

Additionally, senior defender Jordan Brewster and junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey were named to the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team.

