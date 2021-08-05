WVU women’s soccer receives plethora of preseason honors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s soccer has been named to two preseason polls for 2021.

The Mountaineers were selected to finish first in the Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll, while they notched at 12 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason NCAA Division I Women’s Top 25.

Additionally, senior defender Jordan Brewster and junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey were named to the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team.

