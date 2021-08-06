Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 6th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ll stay in those mid-80s for our highs today, with a lingering chance of isolated rain showers. There will be a mix of clouds and sun all morning until about 2 p.m., when skies will begin to look a bit cloudier. Warm air near the ground and high in the atmosphere will prevent any significant rising motion and instability in the region, so we shouldn’t see any thunderstorm development but could catch a few light and scattered raindrops.

A chance for heavier rain returns Saturday afternoon, but clears up in the later evening as highs reach the mid-80s. Any rainfall should be brief, but a storm or two could develop in the afternoon. Sunday looks dry though, and we’ll be pushing 90 degrees once again for the high temperature. Monday appears to be a repeat of Sunday, with highs in the 90s and mostly dry skies.

Our next rainy system will make its way into the area on Tuesday, and rain chances will continue through the day on Wednesday as well. Monday will be our last dry day for a while!

Today: A slim chance for rain still hangs around, but we’ll be mostly dry and sunny, with a few clouds and raindrops in the afternoon. High: 90.

Tonight: Clouds pass overhead as we stay dry. Low: 65.

Saturday: A chance for afternoon rain and storms returns, and it’ll be a cloudy day! High: 86.

Sunday: Dry and warm, a few clouds pass overhead. High: 89.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.