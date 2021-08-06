Advertisement

Beatlemania Magic: A Tribute to the Beatles on November 6th

BEATLEMANIA MAGIC
BEATLEMANIA MAGIC(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - “Here Comes the Sun!” The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is proud to present Beatlemania Magic: A Tribute to the Beatles on Saturday, November 6th at 8:00pm.

Beatlemania Magic: A Tribute to the Beatles is a national touring Beatles Tribute band recreating the early Beatles concerts with costumes, equipment, and harmonies. The band puts on songs from ““I Want to Hold Your Hand” to “I’m Down” Beatlemania Magic also recreates the “Magical Mystery Tour” of Sgt Pepper, White Album, Let It Be, and Abbey Road.

Beatlemania Magic recreates the 1964 Ed Sullivan and touring look during the first half of the show and then they transform into the experimental Sgt. Pepper era. The tribute band features Bill Kropinak as John Lennon, Russ Saylor as Paul McCartney, Mark Baranski as George Harrison, and Ken Adams as Ringo. After the performance, fans can purchase merchandise and can participate in a meet and greet with the artists.

Tickets went on sale today, August 6, 2021 at 10am. The pricing depends on how close guest are to the stage, ranging from $19 to $39 a ticket. Tickets can be purchased in two ways: Go online anytime at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or purchase tickets over the phone by calling (855)-773-6283.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times in Sanford area of Fairmont
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Body found in Fairmont
West Virginia Wesleyan College to charge unvaccinated students a $750 “COVID fee” for Fall 2021 semester
The West Virginia Board of Education and Department of Education released back-to-school...
West Virginia Dept. of Education releases back to school guidance document

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 6 2021 6 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 6 2021 6 PM
Clarksburg Water Board hosts meeting discussing lead issues.
Clarksburg Water Board hosts meeting discussing lead issues
West Virginia Wesleyan College to charge unvaccinated students a $750 “COVID fee” for Fall 2021...
West Virginia Wesleyan College to charge unvaccinated students a $750 “COVID fee” for Fall 2021 semester
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth: Thursday, Aug. 5