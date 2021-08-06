Beatlemania Magic: A Tribute to the Beatles on November 6th

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - “Here Comes the Sun!” The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is proud to present Beatlemania Magic: A Tribute to the Beatles on Saturday, November 6th at 8:00pm.

Beatlemania Magic: A Tribute to the Beatles is a national touring Beatles Tribute band recreating the early Beatles concerts with costumes, equipment, and harmonies. The band puts on songs from ““I Want to Hold Your Hand” to “I’m Down” Beatlemania Magic also recreates the “Magical Mystery Tour” of Sgt Pepper, White Album, Let It Be, and Abbey Road.

Beatlemania Magic recreates the 1964 Ed Sullivan and touring look during the first half of the show and then they transform into the experimental Sgt. Pepper era. The tribute band features Bill Kropinak as John Lennon, Russ Saylor as Paul McCartney, Mark Baranski as George Harrison, and Ken Adams as Ringo. After the performance, fans can purchase merchandise and can participate in a meet and greet with the artists.

Tickets went on sale today, August 6, 2021 at 10am. The pricing depends on how close guest are to the stage, ranging from $19 to $39 a ticket. Tickets can be purchased in two ways: Go online anytime at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or purchase tickets over the phone by calling (855)-773-6283.

