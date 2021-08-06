Camping World open for business in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Camping world is now open for business in Fairmont.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. announced today the grand opening of its RV and outdoor dealership in Fairmont, West Virginia.

The Fairmont SuperCenter located off I-79 and Highway 250 at 2386 White Hall Blvd is now open for business and will operate under the Camping World brand. The SuperCenter is the company’s first location in West Virginia.

There will be a grand opening celebration next weekend. It begins on Friday, August 13th and will run through Sunday, August 15th, featuring special deals on new 2021 RVs and huge discounts on a variety of RV and outdoor gear. Customers are encouraged to visit during the Grand Opening weekend to receive special gift incentives.

Camping World is also looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position can visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

