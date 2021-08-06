Advertisement

Clarksburg Water Board hosts meeting discussing lead issues

By Joseph Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Leaders of the Clarksburg Water Board spoke to concerned residents at the Kelly Miller Community Center on Thursday, August 5.

Officials announced the new measures they took to help eliminate lead in the service lines.

At the time of the meeting, CWB staff delivered over 400 cases of water to known or suspected lead line consumers.

They also announced that “Brita” was supplying filters to affected homeowners free of charge.

However, officials told 5 News that they were unsure when lead lines would be completely fixed or replaced.

Until then, longtime water board member Al Cox explained how homeowners could take precautions to protect themselves.

“The number one thing is they need to flush their cold water side of the lines,” Al Cox said. “We recommend a couple of minutes - three minutes - before they use it for the first time that day. That flushes the lead out.”

He also recommended that people use filters, and, if they had concerns, to call the CWB at 304-623-3711 or email them at customer.service@clarksburgwater.com.

