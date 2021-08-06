Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 6, 2021

And the heat begins!!1
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! It is a beautiful, but very warm day out there today, and this is just the beginning of the heat that we’re expecting to keep all the way through next week. Yesterday was the last day of a nice stretch of milder days this past week. And now we are expecting to stay above average all the way through next Friday. While the weekend isn’t looking too bad with our highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 80′s with a bit of fog starting us out. Then on Sunday, we will be warmer and sunnier with temperatures nearing 90. From Monday through Thursday, we are expected to stay above 90 for our afternoon highs, and the associated heat index will likely top 100F in the heat of the afternoon. The next four days are expected to be dry as well, there are no major weather systems pushing through to cool us down. It looks like the first chance of any showers will be on Tuesday night, and even those could be on the minimal side. If you do have the choice to plan out your weekend, I would say Saturday will be the slightly cooler and cloudier of the two days, with Sunday being hotter and sunnier. Have a great weekend!!!!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog developing: Low: 64

Saturday: Mostly cloudy: High 86

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 89

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot: High 93

