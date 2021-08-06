Liberty Mountaineers low on players, high on determination
Roster only about 30 kids deep
Aug. 6, 2021
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In 2021, Liberty has less players on the roster than usual.
Despite this, the players who are on the roster this year are there for a reason: they want to play.
Liberty went 4-3 in 2020, but narrowly missed the playoffs.
The Mountaineers kick off 2021 against Elkins at home on Aug. 27.
