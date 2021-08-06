Advertisement

Liberty Mountaineers low on players, high on determination

Roster only about 30 kids deep
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In 2021, Liberty has less players on the roster than usual.

Despite this, the players who are on the roster this year are there for a reason: they want to play.

Liberty went 4-3 in 2020, but narrowly missed the playoffs.

The Mountaineers kick off 2021 against Elkins at home on Aug. 27.

