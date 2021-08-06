Native clover species being dropped from endangered list

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A native plant called running buffalo clover that had been considered extinct is being removed from the federal endangered species list. Officials say the clover has bounced back in half a dozen states.

The perennial gets its name from the “runners,” that extend from the base of its stems, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. It needs somewhat open areas and periodic disturbance to thrive. Historically, it did well in areas where bison herds trampled and grazed.

Habitat loss and competition from invasive plants such as bluegrass and white clover nearly doomed running buffalo clover. Experts realized running buffalo clover was still around after a population was found in West Virginia in 1983. Four years later, the species was declared endangered and given federal protection. Agencies and volunteers have kept watch for the clover, sometimes leading to new finds. It’s now known to grow in 175 places in Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The service proposed dropping the clover from the endangered list in 2019. The move will take effect Sept. 6. The agency and partners will monitor the clover’s status for at least five years.

