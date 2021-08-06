Advertisement

Preston County man sentenced for shooting man in the face

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Masontown man has been sentenced after shooting a man in the face while the man’s son was in the car.

William Shifflett, 74, of Masontown was sentenced Thursday to 3-15 years for attempted murder, 2-10 years for malicious assault, and 3 years for wanton endangerment. The sentence will be served concurrently according to the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting happened in May 2020.

According to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident in the parking lot at Greer Limestone on Earl L Core Road in Morgantown. The victim said he was parked with his juvenile son waiting on someone, according to deputies. While he was out of his car, Shifflett pulled beside him and shot the victim in the face. Deputies say the victim got back in his car and left the scene with his son. Shifflett pursued the car and fired at least one more round that hit the victim’s car.

Shifflet will report to jail on August 13th.

