Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for West Virginia’s Severe Storm Recovery Efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $1,016,923 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Labor. The funding will be used to support disaster-relief employment for eligible individuals. The money will be used to help cleanup the damage from severe storms in February and March. In some southwestern areas of West Virginia, the storms caused flooding and severe waterway damage.

Sen. Capito in response said, “Today’s announcement means our state will be able to hire workers to help repair and restore the places hit hardest by the storms. I appreciate the Labor Department taking action on this and I will continue advocating to ensure our state has the necessary resources to support disaster-relief efforts.”

Sen Manchin said, “I am thankful the Department of Labor is supporting the recovery efforts by employing workers to help communities impacted by the storm. West Virginia will rebuild stronger thanks to the hardworking employees, first responders, National Guard members and local citizens who are helping the Mountain State recover.”

Administered by DOL’s Employment and Training Administration, the funding is the first increment of a National Dislocated Worker Grant of up to of $3,050,769 to WorkForce West Virginia to provide temporary employment for eligible individuals. The temporary working individuals will remove debris from streams, clear downed trees and perform other cleanup activities in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putman, and Wayne counties.

