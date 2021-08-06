Advertisement

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for West Virginia’s Severe Storm Recovery Efforts

High water
High water(Credit: WAFB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $1,016,923 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Labor. The funding will be used to support disaster-relief employment for eligible individuals. The money will be used to help cleanup the damage from severe storms in February and March. In some southwestern areas of West Virginia, the storms caused flooding and severe waterway damage.

Sen. Capito in response said, “Today’s announcement means our state will be able to hire workers to help repair and restore the places hit hardest by the storms. I appreciate the Labor Department taking action on this and I will continue advocating to ensure our state has the necessary resources to support disaster-relief efforts.”

Sen Manchin said, “I am thankful the Department of Labor is supporting the recovery efforts by employing workers to help communities impacted by the storm. West Virginia will rebuild stronger thanks to the hardworking employees, first responders, National Guard members and local citizens who are helping the Mountain State recover.”

Administered by DOL’s Employment and Training Administration, the funding is the first increment of a National Dislocated Worker Grant of up to of $3,050,769 to WorkForce West Virginia to provide temporary employment for eligible individuals. The temporary working individuals will remove debris from streams, clear downed trees and perform other cleanup activities in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putman, and Wayne counties.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times in Sanford area of Fairmont
West Virginia Wesleyan College to charge unvaccinated students a $750 “COVID fee” for Fall 2021 semester
Body found in Fairmont
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
American Flag (Photo)
W.Va. Gov. orders flags at half-staff in honor of soldier from Tucker County

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing Friday to discuss the state's efforts in response to...
Delta variant now reported in 32 W.Va. counties
BEATLEMANIA MAGIC
Beatlemania Magic: A Tribute to the Beatles on November 6th
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 6 2021 6 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 6 2021 6 PM
Clarksburg Water Board hosts meeting discussing lead issues.
Clarksburg Water Board hosts meeting discussing lead issues