With over 100 players this year, Morgantown has options

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Over 100 students want to play football this year, and to Sean Biser, that’s incredible.

Two years ago the roster sat around 40 kids, but with this 200 percent increase, the options are endless for the 2021 season.

Morgantown opens its season Aug. 27 against South Charleston at home.

