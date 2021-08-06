Advertisement

Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were able to get her out of the tank with a harness and helped her down the ladder to safety.(City of Athens / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (Gray News) – A woman went for a night swim Thursday inside a 70-foot high water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water.

According to the City of Athens, retired police officer Doug Duren lives nearby and saw the woman break into a fence barrier and climb a ladder to the top of the tank.

The city said a contractor re-painted the tank this week and failed to secure the hatch at the time.

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were able to get her out with a harness and helped her down the ladder to safety.

“We appreciate the neighbors and Mr. Duren who contacted authorities, because we could have had a very different outcome,” Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.

Employees with the wastewater department drained the tank overnight so it could be sanitized.

The woman is undergoing a mental evaluation.

Athens firefighters rescued a woman tonight who was swimming inside a 70-foot high water tank filled with 350,000...

Posted by City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations) on Thursday, August 5, 2021

