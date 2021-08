MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer football is set to host fan day on Aug. 7 beginning at 9 a.m.

Neal Brown, assistant coaches and players will be available for autographs until 10:30 a.m. Practice can be viewed until 12:30 p.m.

Fans can pick up the 2021 season schedule poster at the event.

