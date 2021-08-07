Advertisement

Brown gives first look into WVU fall camp

Practice kicks off at Aug. 7 fan day
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With fan day on the horizon, WVU head coach Neal Brown offered some insight into the Mountaineers.

Nearly all players and staff have been vaccinated in an effort to ward off unnecessary issues with games this fall.

As for the Big 12 Conference situation, all the Mountaineers want to do is play ball.

