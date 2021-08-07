Edna Ruth Strother Osborne, 84, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, in Jane Lew WV.She was born in Sardis, WV, on August 24, 1936, a daughter of the late Raymond and Emzie Allen Strother. Edna was married on August 26, 1956, to Melvin L. Osborne, who preceded her in death on December 19, 2020.Mrs. Osborne is survived by two children, Steven L. Osborne and his wife Robin of Ohio and Kimberly Propst and her husband W. Michael of Clarksburg; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Jane Small.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Strother.Edna was a 1953 graduate of Victory High School and was a finance clerk for the Harrison County Board of Education.She was a member of the Duff Street United Methodist Church, where she was active with the food pantry, prayer quilt ministry, and in the choir. She was also a member of the Stephen Ministry. She enjoyed flower gardening, Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation with Reverend Linda Muhly presiding. Interment will be in the Sardis Cemetery at a later date.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

