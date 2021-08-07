Emmett “Slick” White

Emmett White, 66, of Wana, WV, passed peacefully at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 6, 2021. Emmett was born on January 29, 1955, to the late Charles Jerome White and Louise Nestor White Barnett. He worked in Fairmont for several years as a T.V. Repair Specialist for Fairmont T.V. and also worked for Asplenda and Sears. He could fix almost anything. Emmett also loved fishing and picking berries in his spare time. Emmett was preceded in death by his brothers Jerry Lee White, Charles White, sisters Emma, Nancy, Barbara, and Beatrice, and his brothers-in-law James Gorby and Jesse Martin. Emmett is survived by his soulmate Judy Cross, his son Lenny O’Bryan White, his stepdaughter Lisa Sprouse and son-in-law Kevin, his stepson Tom Carpenter and his wife Paula, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepbrother Cheyenne Barnett, sisters Ethel Varner, Patricia Shepherd, Mary Gorby, and Carolyn Martin, and a dear close friend, Vera Cross. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford to help offset funeral costs. Condolences may be shared with Emmett’s family www.carpenterandford.com

