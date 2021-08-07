Fairmont resident raising concern about access to clean water

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Laura Kennedy of Fairmont says her water problem started the 1st week of June of 2019.

“We’ve been leaving here for about 12 years in this home, it’s a newer home but we’ve been having water trouble for several years now,” said Kennedy.

Since then, he says she has reached out to every official she can think of, but she still hasn’t found a solution.

The Valley Falls Public Service District services Kennedy’s home. I spoke to them today and they tell me that the water is safe to use.

Despite this, Kennedy tells me that she’s still concerned about her health.

“I can’t even drink the water, I get a sore throat if I do,” said Kennedy.

She says the DHHR found manganese in samples taken from her water in august 2019. Lloyd White from the Marion County Health Department says that over time, elevated levels of manganese can have potential neurological impacts.

“and maybe cause things like tremors, difficulty walking, facial muscles...Those things because it typically can impact the neurological system,” said White.

Kennedy says she doesn’t want to be a burden but as a taxpayer and a constituent, she expects clean and safe water.

“We are not a third world country; we are Fairmont West Virginia in the United States of America. We are paying for the water, we are paying for this service, we would like to get the clean water.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.