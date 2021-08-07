Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | August 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today started out on a cloudy note, with temperatures in the mid-80s. The warm temperatures are from southerly winds pushing warm air into WV, with the clouds coming from a disturbance to the east. Tonight, temperatures will stay on the warm side, with lows in the mid-60s. Skies will be mostly clear, and barring patches of fog, we should be dry tonight. Tomorrow, temperatures will be in the upper-80s, feeling like the 90s because of the humidity. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, so we will see sunshine at times. The warm temperatures and moisture might result in a few isolated showers during the afternoon and evening, but we shouldn’t expect much rain. Overall, expect a calm end to the weekend. Monday afternoon will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low-90s and feeling like the mid-90s at least. Skies will be partly sunny, so it will be a nice day. Because of a high-pressure system south of West Virginia, rain chances will be low. Overall, it’s a good day to go outside. Just make sure to stay hydrated. Throughout the rest of the week, southerly winds will keep temperatures in the warm mid-to-upper-80s, with heat indices in the 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy, and weak disturbances, plus the warm temperatures, will bring isolated showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. So we will see summer rain at times throughout the week. In short, expect this week to be much warmer than last week, with more isolated showers and storms likely.

Tonight: Another calm evening tonight, with partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be warm, in the mid-60s, and winds will be light. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Skies will be partly sunny, so we will see filtered sunshine at times. We might see a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, but most areas stay dry and we won’t see much rain. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s, and likely warmer. High: 86.

Monday: A hot start to the workweek, with highs in the low-90s and heat indices in the mid-to-upper-90s. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies, so overall, a nice start to the workweek. Just make sure to stay hydrated. High: 90.

Tuesday: A few isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but being summer showers, not everyone sees rain. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper-80s. High: 88.

