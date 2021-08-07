Morgantown Post 2 falls to Michigan in Great Lakes Regional Tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Post 2 Morgantown took on Michigan tonight in the third day of the American Legion Baseball Great Lakes Regional Tournament at Mylan Park.

Michigan took the lead in the top of the third... but Morgantown was able to respond... making it 3-2 going into the fifth.

Things picked up for Michigan in the final three innings, scoring at least one run each inning and winning it 7-3 despite a promising looking bottom of the seventh for Morgantown.

With the regional being double elimination, Post 2 lives to play another day, taking on Indiana tomorrow at 4pm. Morgantown is the only remaining West Virginia team.

