North Marion football looking to go all the way but taking it day by day

The Huskies ended last season’s playoff run with a loss to Bluefield
north marion football preview(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Marion football team is looking to go all the way this year, but are taking each practice, each game, day by day.

The Huskies were 7-4 on the season last year and had a run in the playoffs that ended with a loss to Bluefield in the second round.

North Marion returns an experienced team, wide receiver Tariq Miller and quarterback Brody Hall will be some to watch on the field this fall.

The Huskies quick off their 2021 season at home against county rival East Fairmont.

