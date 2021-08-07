Pantry Plus More holds annual Back to School Bash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County school students were encouraged to come out to the Mountaineer Mall.

The Back to School Bash was an annual event where the Pantry Plus More and other local organizations provided free items and services for kids going into a new school year.

Founder of the event, Natalie Webb said, the idea to create this event for Monongalia County students came to her rougly four years ago.

“I saw what a haircut did for a student that we had. We had a student that had really long hair and he was very self conscious of it. We took him to get a haircut and he just blossomed after that,” she explained.

Since then, Webb passed off the duties of organizing the event to Pantry Plus More.

Chair for the event, Amanda Bolyard said they were giving out food, books, library cards, backpacks full of school supplies, coats, hair cut vouchers and hygiene items.

“Education is the pathway out of poverty. Our goal is to break that cycle of poverty for students. When students go to school and they don’t have what they need they’re getting shame from other kids. We’ve all been a teen or a small child at some point. If you didn’t have anything you know what that feels like,” she added.

Due to COVID-19 they changed the event to a drive-thru and volunteers handed out all of the free items.

In addition to the goodies, The Monongalia County Health Department had the Smile Express bus for students to get a free dental screening. The department was also administrating free COVID-19 vaccines.

