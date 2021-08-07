Philippi holds first Lurch Fest in memory of Ted Cassidy

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Philippi held a new festival in memory of local celebrity, Ted Cassidy.

Philippi Main Street helped put together the first Lurch Fest.

The group invited local craft and food vendors to come out to celebrate the Barbour County Historical Muesum’s new statue of “Lurch” from the TV show, The Addams Family.

In addition to vendors, they had live musical performances as well.

Program Director of Philippi Main Street, Tammy Stemple said this event was a long time coming.

“We started thinking about this a couple years ago, because Ted Cassidy grew up here in Philippi. We decided we wanted to get a figure made of him and start a festival,” she added.

Stemple hoped this would become an annual celebration in his memory.

