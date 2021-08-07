Advertisement

Philippi holds first Lurch Fest in memory of Ted Cassidy

New event in memory of late actor, Ted Cassidy.
New event in memory of late actor, Ted Cassidy.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Philippi held a new festival in memory of local celebrity, Ted Cassidy.

Philippi Main Street helped put together the first Lurch Fest.

The group invited local craft and food vendors to come out to celebrate the Barbour County Historical Muesum’s new statue of “Lurch” from the TV show, The Addams Family.

In addition to vendors, they had live musical performances as well.

Program Director of Philippi Main Street, Tammy Stemple said this event was a long time coming.

“We started thinking about this a couple years ago, because Ted Cassidy grew up here in Philippi. We decided we wanted to get a figure made of him and start a festival,” she added.

Stemple hoped this would become an annual celebration in his memory.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing Friday to discuss the state's efforts in response to...
Delta variant now reported in 32 W.Va. counties
Preston County man sentenced for shooting man in the face
Preston County man sentenced for shooting man in the face
Camping World open for business in Fairmont
Camping World open for business in Fairmont
Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times in Sanford area of Fairmont
West Virginia Wesleyan College to charge unvaccinated students a $750 “COVID fee” for Fall 2021 semester

Latest News

Free items for Monongalia County students.
Pantry Plus More holds annual Back to School Bash
Relay For Life holds multiple events across North-Central West Virginia.
Relay For Life holds events across North-Central West Virginia
Fairmont resident raising concern about access to clean water
Fairmont resident raising concern about access to clean water
Fairmont resident raising concern about access to clean water