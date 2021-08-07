Relay For Life holds events across North-Central West Virginia

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a big night for Relay For Life, as multiple events were held in North-Central West Virginia.

Two of these events happened in Clarksburg and Grafton.

The events raised money in order to fund cancer research, as well as helping caregivers and cancer patients.

5 News talked to organizers at both events to understand what these events meant to them.

Michelle Mouser, who was part of the Taylor County Relay For Life, said, “These types of events are important to the community as a whole. It brings all of us together so we can celebrate life and celebrate our loved ones who passed on from cancer.”

Leslie Young, who was part of the planning committee for Relay For Life, explained that she had loved ones who fought cancer.

They said that people could help the organization by driving patients to hospitals, starting a team to help raise money, or just coming to an event.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.