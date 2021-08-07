Advertisement

Relay For Life holds events across North-Central West Virginia

Relay For Life holds multiple events across North-Central West Virginia.
Relay For Life holds multiple events across North-Central West Virginia.(WDTV)
By Joseph Williams
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a big night for Relay For Life, as multiple events were held in North-Central West Virginia.

Two of these events happened in Clarksburg and Grafton.

The events raised money in order to fund cancer research, as well as helping caregivers and cancer patients.

5 News talked to organizers at both events to understand what these events meant to them.

Michelle Mouser, who was part of the Taylor County Relay For Life, said, “These types of events are important to the community as a whole. It brings all of us together so we can celebrate life and celebrate our loved ones who passed on from cancer.”

Leslie Young, who was part of the planning committee for Relay For Life, explained that she had loved ones who fought cancer.

They said that people could help the organization by driving patients to hospitals, starting a team to help raise money, or just coming to an event.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times in Sanford area of Fairmont
West Virginia Wesleyan College to charge unvaccinated students a $750 “COVID fee” for Fall 2021 semester
Body found in Fairmont
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing Friday to discuss the state's efforts in response to...
Delta variant now reported in 32 W.Va. counties

Latest News

Fairmont resident raising concern about access to clean water
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast August 6, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast August 6, 2021
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
West Virginia sees increase in vaccination rate; ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes’ role in it all
Preston County man sentenced for shooting man in the face
Preston County man sentenced for shooting man in the face