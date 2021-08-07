WVU football hosts Mountaineer Fan Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football held their 2021 Fan Day earlier this morning.

Coach Neal Brown, assistant coaches and WVU players signed autographs for fans inside of Milan Puskar Stadium. Fans were also able to get photos with WVU cheerleaders, dance team, and mascot.

Following the autograph session, fans were able to stay to watch the Mountaineers practice.

WVU kicks off their fall season on Aug. 4 at Maryland.

