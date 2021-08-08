Advertisement

Fairmont State University holds their Day of Action event

Fairmont State Day of Action with United Way.
Fairmont State Day of Action with United Way.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University kicked off the new school year with their Day of Action community service event.

Fairmont State partnered with the Tygart Valley United Way to dedicate a day for students to give back.

President of the university, Mirta Martin said one of the lessons they taught at Fairmont State was to help others that didn’t have the same opportunities as you.

“Being a leader is to enable people to be their best selves. That involves service and we need to inculcate to the next generation of leaders the desire, the inspiration and the need to pass it forward,” she added.

Martin said that the event was voluntary and students were able to choose what service group they wanted to work with.

Director of Community Impact with the United Way, Emily Swain told me they had multiple projects for the students to participate in.

The activities this year included cleaning at Palatine Park, going to work at Soup Opera and packing bookbags with school supplies for local students.

Pufferbelly’s Ice Cream station was also at the event giving out free ice cream to faculty and student volunteers.

