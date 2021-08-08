Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | August 8, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon started on a cloudy note, with a few isolated showers and temperatures in the low-80s. The clouds and showers are due to daytime heating and weak disturbances in the area. Tonight, any leftover rain goes away, leaving behind partly clear skies. Barring patchy fog, expect a dry night. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-60s. Overall, tonight will be okay. Tomorrow afternoon will be a hot start to the workweek, with highs in the low-90s and feeling like the upper-90s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so expect lots of sunshine. Barring an isolated shower, we should stay dry. Overall, tomorrow will be a good day to go outside. Just make sure to stay hydrated and cool. On Tuesday, temperatures will stay in the upper-80s, with skies being partly cloudy. During the afternoon, a weak front pushes in and produces isolated showers and storms, so some areas see rain, although we don’t see much, less than 0.1 inches in most areas. Most of these showers die in the late-evening hours. In short, Tuesday will be more rainy than the past few days. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures stay in the seasonable mid-80s, feeling like the upper-80s to low-90s at times. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the week. Weak disturbances, plus the warm temperatures, produce scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours, so we will see rain throughout the week. After a cold front brings more showers and storms on Friday, we see nicer temperatures and partly sunny skies throughout the next weekend. In short, this week will be hotter than last week, with isolated showers and storms likely throughout the week.

Tonight: Any rain showers left in our area leave overnight, leaving behind partly clear skies. Patchy fog is possible, but barring that, tonight will be nice. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-60s, with light winds. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer-than-average and hot, with highs in the low-90s and heat indices in the upper-90s. In fact, tomorrow will likely be the hottest day of the week. Rain chances will be low, so overall, definitely go outside tomorrow afternoon. Just make sure to stay hydrated and cool. High: 93.

Tuesday: Temperatures will still be in the upper-80s, feeling like the mid-90s in some areas due to the humidity, so the hot weather continues. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening hours, so some areas could see rain, although most areas won’t see much, if any at all. High: 89.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the seasonable mid-80s. A few more isolated showers and storms are possible, so don’t be surprised if you see rain in your area at times. High: 90.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.