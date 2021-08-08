Advertisement

North Central Weekly View: Local events with more to take away

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s segment, we’re sharing local events that leave you with more knowledge than you came with.

Guests on this week’s North Central Weekly View:

Tammy Stemple - The program director for Philippi Main Street talks about the Lurch Fest and who Ted Cassidy is. Learn more about the local celebrity from the Addams Family on this week’s segment.

Alex Shay - the membership and event coordinator shares all you need to know about this Sunday’s community event at Defense in Depth. Shay expresses that they are more than a gun store. Find out more about Defense in Depth and the event here.

